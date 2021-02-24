45 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,590.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 1,196 active cases, 29,507 people have recovered, and 81 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 887.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,805 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 517,602.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.