Winnipeg Reopening Some Public Fitness Facilities

The City of Winnipeg is reopening a handful of recreation and leisure facilities to the public.

Starting Monday, March 8, the following facilities will reopen for limited fitness service only:

Chief Peguis Fitness Centre

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

Elmwood Kildonans Pool

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre

Freight House Recreation Centre

Kinsmen Sherbook Pool

Pan Am Pool

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

Pools and arenas will remain closed until further notice under current provincial public health orders.

Capacity limits will be in effect, so residents are encouraged to book fitness blocks priors to arriving to exercise.

The city says the reopenings will result in 75 temporary, part-time employees being recalled to work after they were previously laid off due to closures related to COVID-19.