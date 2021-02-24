Winnipeg Reopening Some Public Fitness Facilities

- 5Shares
The City of Winnipeg is reopening a handful of recreation and leisure facilities to the public.
Starting Monday, March 8, the following facilities will reopen for limited fitness service only:
- Chief Peguis Fitness Centre
- Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex
- Elmwood Kildonans Pool
- Fort Rouge Leisure Centre
- Freight House Recreation Centre
- Kinsmen Sherbook Pool
- Pan Am Pool
- Sergeant Tommy Prince Place
- St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool
Pools and arenas will remain closed until further notice under current provincial public health orders.
Capacity limits will be in effect, so residents are encouraged to book fitness blocks priors to arriving to exercise.
The city says the reopenings will result in 75 temporary, part-time employees being recalled to work after they were previously laid off due to closures related to COVID-19.
