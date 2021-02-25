Man Rescued Dangling from Disraeli Bridge











WINNIPEG — A man in distress was safely rescued after seen dangling from the Disraeli Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Several people called 911 to report the man hanging by the rails of the bridge near Higgins Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Winnipeg police Patrol Sgt. Saif Khan was the first to arrive on the scene and observed the man’s body suspended approximately 35 feet from the ground.

“He swiftly orchestrated a rescue effort and deployed two WPS Officers to the top of the bridge who grasped onto his jacket through the rungs to secure him until back-up arrived,” police said in a release.

During the ordeal, Patrol Sgt. Khan noticed an SRS Signs truck drive by with a boom and bucket. He asked for the driver’s help to position the truck underneath the man to assist firefighters and police at the top of the bridge. The operator lifted the bucket up to the man’s feet and gently lifted him until emergency crews could pull him back over the ledge to safety.

The man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment but wasn’t injured.