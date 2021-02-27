90 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 4 Deaths











27 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 31,809.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg Health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg Health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg Health region

Health officials say there are 1,208 active cases, 29,708 people have recovered, and 69 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 893.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 8 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 37 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 34 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,681 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 523,507.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.