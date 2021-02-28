50 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 31,859.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg Health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg Health region

Health officials say there are 1,194 active cases, 29,770 people have recovered, and 72 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 895.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 21 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 21 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,866 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 525,373.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.