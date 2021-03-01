35 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 31,894.

One additional death was also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg Health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,171 active cases, 29,827 people have recovered, and 68 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 896.

Monday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern Health region

• 16 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,220 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 526,593.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

