New Hemodialysis Unit Opens at Health Sciences Centre

WINNIPEG — A new hemodialysis unit at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg has opened to kick off March as Kidney Health Month in Canada.

The new $6.8 million hemodialysis unit is located within the HSC’s Diagnostic Centre of Excellence and will have 22 stations with capacity for up to 132 patients to receive 396 hemodialysis treatments a week.

“While we are always working to detect and manage kidney disease as early as possible — with the hopes of delaying or preventing dialysis — we know the need for hemodialysis in Manitoba continues to grow,” said Dr. Mauro Verrelli, provincial renal specialty lead, Shared Health.

“This bright, state-of-the-art unit will be a significant asset in caring for Manitobans living with kidney failure.”

The first patients to occupy the unit will be adult dialysis patients currently being treated in temporary dialysis stations.

Data released by the province on Monday says there are 1,845 people with kidney failure receiving life-saving dialysis treatment in Manitoba including 420 patients on home dialysis. An additional 6,475 Manitobans are being treated for chronic kidney disease.