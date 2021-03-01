8 Charged in Portage la Prairie Weapons, Drugs Seizure











11 Shares

RCMP in Portage la Prairie have arrested eight people after serving three separate search warrants in the Manitoba city last Friday.

Officers searched homes on 1st Street NW, 5th Avenue and 5th Street NE, where they seized numerous firearms, ammunition, cash, cannabis, a substance believed to be fentanyl/carfentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. They also seized a vehicle, as well as prescription drugs that appear to be from the recent break and enter at a pharmacy in Portage la Prairie on February 17.

Jeremy Whincup, 50, and Kayla Whitford, 31, both from Portage la Prairie, have been charged with numerous offences.

Five additional adults, a 24-year-old man, 26-year-old man, 27-year-old woman, 35-year-old woman, and 37-year-old man, were arrested, charged, and released for a court date.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested, charged, and released.

RCMP continue to investigate.