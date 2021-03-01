Two Stabbed During Ride-for-Hire Incident in Winnipeg











156 Shares

WINNIPEG — A woman who enlisted herself as a ride-for-hire service on social media was stabbed over the weekend when an argument broke out with her customers.

Police say the woman, and the man keeping her company during the rides, were both stabbed on Saturday shortly after picking up a fare in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue just after 3 a.m.

The victims were stabbed numerous times during the ride, at which time the male passenger jumped out of the vehicle and sought help. The three passengers also fled the scene, while the woman was able to drive away and request help for her injuries.

Emergency personnel responded to the woman in her vehicle on the Arlington Bridge, while the passenger was found to be knocking on doors in the 900 block of Magnus Avenue seeking help.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable. The man was listed in unstable condition in hospital, but later upgraded to stable.

Police located the suspect at around 4:44 a.m. at the Selkirk Avenue residence and arrested him. They also located the knife believed to be involved in the stabbings.

Terry Wilfred Sutherland, 21, of Winnipeg, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.