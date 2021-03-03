Old Exhibit is New Again at Assiniboine Park Zoo













WINNIPEG — A new exhibit is opening at Assiniboine Park Zoo in time for spring break.

Aunt Sally’s Farm will open to the public on March 25 and is inspired by the original attraction, which opened in 1959.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the new Aunt Sally’s Farm this spring,” said Grant Furniss, senior director of animal care and conservation, Assiniboine Park Zoo.

“It’s a bright, cheerful and engaging exhibit and will be a wonderful addition to the zoo!”

When it opens, the new Aunt Sally’s Farm will be home to playful goats, lively llamas, delightful donkeys, and pot-bellied pigs. It will feature parallel playgrounds where children can play alongside the goats and have safe interactions with these curious creatures. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about agriculture in Manitoba, sustainable farming practices, and what they can do at home and in their communities to contribute to healthy ecosystems.

A members-only sneak peek will take place March 20-24. Memberships can be purchased online or in-person at the zoo.

Further information on the exhibit and how to purchase tickets can be found at AssiniboineParkZoo.ca.

