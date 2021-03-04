51 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,051.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

Health officials say there are 1,143 active cases, 30,005 people have recovered, and 62 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 903.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 26 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 22 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,227 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 531,949.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.