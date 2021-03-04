Keystone Centre Using Backpack Sanitizer Sprayers in Effort to Reopen













The Keystone Centre in Brandon has invested in portable backpack sanitizer sprayers to help the facility move closer to reopening.

The six sprayers will be worn by staff and target high-contact areas of the building prone to bacteria amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being able to reopen efficiently comes second only to being able to re-open safely,” said Jared McKenzie, director of marketing for the Keystone Centre.

“These portable, lightweight, backpack sprayers will allow us to do both as we welcome the community back in to the Keystone Centre.”

Funding for the sanitizing equipment came from the federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund and the Brandon Area Community Foundation.