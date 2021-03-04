Winnipeg Man Facing 22 Weapons Charges

- 1Share
WINNIPEG — Police have charged a man with 22 weapons offences after a trove of guns and ammunition were found in a West End home on Tuesday.
Police received a report of threats being made toward a woman in the city’s northeast area. They say the threats involved the use of a firearm and the caller reported the suspect had access to guns.
Police and Air 1 descended on a home on Notre Dame Avenue, where the suspect was spotted going back and forth placing cases in the truck of a vehicle from the residence.
Officers seized:
- Glock handgun
- M16 rifle
- Semi-auto shotgun
- Break-action rifle
- Bolt-action rifle
- Semi-auto rifle
- Multiple rounds of ammunition
- Numerous firearm magazines
The 33-year-old Winnipeg man remains in custody on numerous charges, including possessing body armour.
Police continue to investigate.
