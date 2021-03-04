Winnipeg Man Facing 22 Weapons Charges











1 Share

WINNIPEG — Police have charged a man with 22 weapons offences after a trove of guns and ammunition were found in a West End home on Tuesday.

Police received a report of threats being made toward a woman in the city’s northeast area. They say the threats involved the use of a firearm and the caller reported the suspect had access to guns.

Police and Air 1 descended on a home on Notre Dame Avenue, where the suspect was spotted going back and forth placing cases in the truck of a vehicle from the residence.

Officers seized:

Glock handgun

M16 rifle

Semi-auto shotgun

Break-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle

Semi-auto rifle

Multiple rounds of ammunition

Numerous firearm magazines

The 33-year-old Winnipeg man remains in custody on numerous charges, including possessing body armour.

Police continue to investigate.