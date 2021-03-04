Home » News » Winnipeg Man Facing 22 Weapons Charges

Winnipeg Man Facing 22 Weapons Charges

March 4, 2021 2:50 PM | News

  • 1
    Share

Weapons Seizure

Weapons seized from a Notre Dame Avenue home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (WPS HANDOUT)

Weapons Seizure

Ammunition and other items seized from a Notre Dame Avenue home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (WPS HANDOUT)

WINNIPEG — Police have charged a man with 22 weapons offences after a trove of guns and ammunition were found in a West End home on Tuesday.

Police received a report of threats being made toward a woman in the city’s northeast area. They say the threats involved the use of a firearm and the caller reported the suspect had access to guns.

Police and Air 1 descended on a home on Notre Dame Avenue, where the suspect was spotted going back and forth placing cases in the truck of a vehicle from the residence.

Officers seized:

  • Glock handgun
  • M16 rifle
  • Semi-auto shotgun
  • Break-action rifle
  • Bolt-action rifle
  • Semi-auto rifle
  • Multiple rounds of ammunition
  • Numerous firearm magazines

The 33-year-old Winnipeg man remains in custody on numerous charges, including possessing body armour.

Police continue to investigate.


  • 1
    Share
Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS