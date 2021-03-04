Winnipeg Extends Temporary Patio Program for Restaurants











The City of Winnipeg is extending its temporary patio registration program to allow patrons to dine outdoors at their favourite restaurants.

The program was launched last summer as a way of allowing restaurants to safely offer sit-down service outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 60 local businesses registered for the program in 2020.

The new program will run from April 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021. Businesses who previously applied will need to submit a new registration with a processing fee. Any current winter temporary patio registrations will not transfer beyond March 31, 2021.

Additional information on how to register can be found on the city’s website.