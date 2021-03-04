Woman Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash in West Kildonan











WINNIPEG — A 29-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in West Kildonan.

Police say the victim was a pedestrian in the area of Murray Road and Lyra Gate when the collision occurred at around 9 p.m.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified at the scene and spoke with officers.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).