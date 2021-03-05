54 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 32,104.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,133 active cases, 30,067 people have recovered, and 55 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 904.

Friday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 14 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,069 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 534,021.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.