Winnipeg Police Investigate Homicide After Human Remains Found













Winnipeg police are investigating the discovery of human remains as a homicide.

Police responded to the area of Main Street and Alfred Avenue on Thursday evening just before 6 p.m.

Officers confirmed the remains were that of a deceased person. The individual’s age and identity are not known at this time. A post–mortem examination has been scheduled.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).