Injured Construction Worker Rescued from Excavation Site

WINNIPEG — A construction worker had to be rescued Tuesday after becoming incapacitated at the bottom of an excavation site.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded just before 9 a.m. to the 100 block of Girton Boulevard and began a rescue operation.

Emergency personnel secured the worker in a rescue basket and used a rope system anchored to a WFPS aerial ladder truck to hoist the patient from the site.

The worker was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety is investigating.