77 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,421.

One additional death was also announced:

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at River East Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 1,185 active cases, 30,328 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 908.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 6 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 cases in the Southern Health region

• 24 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,928 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 541,926.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.