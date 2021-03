Three in Hospital After Driver of SUV Strikes Tree











WINNIPEG — Three people were sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after the driver of an SUV struck a tree.

The single-vehicle collision in the 700 block of Dale Boulevard happened at around 1:15 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was sent to hospital. A male passenger was also injured and is listed in stable condition, while a second male passenger remains in hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate.