Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after human remains were found on Wednesday in the North End.

Police responded to the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street at around 7:15 a.m. for a report of possible human remains being located.

No further information is available on the deceased person’s identity and a post-mortem examination is scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).