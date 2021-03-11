91 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,509.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region

Health officials say there are 1,204 active cases, 30,394 people have recovered, and 54 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 911.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 1 case in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 50 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,116 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 544,042.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.