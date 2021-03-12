Home » News » Loaded Handgun Seized During Brandon Traffic Stop

Loaded Handgun Seized During Brandon Traffic Stop

March 12, 2021 10:40 AM | News


Seized Gun

A gun seized by Brandon police during a traffic stop on Friday, March 12, 2021. (BPS HANDOUT)

Three people have been charged after a gun was found during a traffic stop in Brandon on Friday.

Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 1000 block of 34th Street at around 2 a.m. and noticed a handgun inside.

Police seized a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol from the vehicle.

A 49-year-old man and 60-year-old man were released to appear in court on May 13, 2021. A 56-year-old Saskatchewan man remains in custody and will appear in court today.

All three men face charges of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.


