Manitoba Releasing K-12 Education Review on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba will be releasing its long-awaited K-12 education review next week.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen says the review, which was delivered to the government at the end of 2019, will be released on Monday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to be released to the public in March 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The province’s K to 12 commission was tasked with the goal of transforming Manitoba’s education system into a modern, responsive and ambitious educational system,” said Cullen.

“Manitoba’s current education system is not working for students. Manitoba is one of the highest-spending provinces on education and getting among the lowest student achievement results in the country.”

The Manitoba Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education began an independent review in 2019 with a goal of improving outcomes for students, ensuring long-term sustainability and enhancing public confidence.

Cullen says the report will “set a path to creating a classroom-focused, student-centred and parent-friendly education system.”