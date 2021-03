2 Shares

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in the 400 block of Agnes Street on Friday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Russel Gibeault, 30, of Winnipeg was seriously assaulted within a residence and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).