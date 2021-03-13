White-Handed Gibbon Born at Assiniboine Park Zoo











74 Shares

A white-handed gibbon was born at the Assiniboine Park Zoo on Wednesday, March 10. (ASSINIBOINE PARK CONSERVANCY / HANDOUT)

WINNIPEG — There’s a new addition to the family of gibbons at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

A white-handed gibbon was born on March 10, making it the second offspring for Maya (female) and Samson (male).

“White-handed gibbons are an endangered species due primarily to habitat loss, so this birth is certainly something to celebrate,” said Grant Furniss, senior director, animal care and conservation.

The zoo says Maya and her baby are both doing well and enjoying their privacy in an off-exhibit holding area.

The baby’s sex is not yet known, as staff are taking a “hands-off” approach and will only intervene and examine the baby if necessary.

White-handed gibbons are among the fastest of all primates, using their very long arms to swing effortlessly among the branches. The endangered species is commonly found in tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia.