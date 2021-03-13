94 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 32,699.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 909 active cases, 30,874 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 916.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 45 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Southern Health region

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,837 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 548,095.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.