Killarney RCMP have arrested and charged a man after a 61-year-old woman was found deceased at a home in Ninette, Manitoba on Friday.

Officers were called for a well-being check at around 9 a.m. and located the victim.

Nicholas Mass, 22, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody

RCMP continue to investigate.

Ninette is located about 200 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.