50 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 32,793.

No additional deaths were reported.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 908 active cases, 30,968 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 917.

Monday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 16 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,516 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 551,209.

The province says 18 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern have been detected. One case is from the Interlake–Eastern health region and 17 are from the Winnipeg health region. The total number of confirmed variant of concern cases of B.1.1.7 is 30 and B.1.351 is 11, bringing the total number of confirmed variant of concern cases to 41.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.