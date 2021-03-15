Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Pitchers Gonzalez, Hellinger













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitchers Joey Gonzalez and Sam Hellinger for the 2021 season.

Gonzalez, 24, last pitched in 2019 where he saw time with two affiliates in the Houston Astros’ organization. The Miami, Florida native had a combined 3.58 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the High-A Carolina League’s Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Low-A Midwest League’s Quad Cities River Bandits.

“I’m excited about the addition of Joey and Sam,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “I think both of these arms have a chance to be special in the American Association. Joey has a nice, four-pitch mix and threw well with the Astros’ organization. Sam has a power arm at 93 to 96 mph, and seems really hungry to compete at a high level.”

Hellinger, 26, also last pitched in 2019, finishing with a 3.57 ERA in 17 relief appearances across three levels of the Texas Rangers’ organization. The Seattle, Washington native had a 32 percent strikeout rate in 35.1 combined innings for the High-A Carolina League’s Down East Wood Ducks, Low-A South Atlantic League’s Hickory Crawdads, and the Short Season-A Northwest League’s Spokane Indians.

The Goldeyes now have 22 players under contract for the 2021 season.