Teen Attacked Walking Home in Killarney: RCMP











26 Shares

A 13-year-old girl was assaulted Saturday night while walking home in Killarney, Manitoba.

RCMP say the teen was on Fletcher Street, between Clark Avenue and Williams Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m. when an unknown man came up from behind her. Police say the suspect grabbed the teen by the waist, turned her around and attempted to unzip her jacket. She was able to fight back and get away safely without physical injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’4” with a muscular build. He was wearing a black hoodie, with the hood up, and a blue medical facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney RCMP at (204) 523-4820