111 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,903.

No additional deaths were reported.

Health officials say there are 989 active cases, 30,997 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 917.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 71 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 13 additional confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern first identified in the United Kingdom and one confirmed case because of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant of concern first identified in South Africa in Manitoba. The cases identified today are all from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,515 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 552,738.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.