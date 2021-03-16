Manitoba Creates $8M Program to Help Struggling Hospitality Industry











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $8 million on a new program meant to provide financial relief to the province’s hospitality industry amid the pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the Hospitality Relief Sector Program on Tuesday, which will be administered by the Manitoba Hotel Association and the Manitoba Lodges and Outfitters Association (MLOA).

“Manitoba’s tourism sector — a key contributor to the province’s economy — has been significantly impacted by a reduction in domestic and international travel and other restrictions that were necessary to protect Manitobans and all Canadians from the spread of COVID-19,” said Pallister.

The new fund will provide hotels and full-time licenced resource tourism operators relief for fixed costs that haven’t covered by other relief programs. Grants will be provided as a reimbursement for a percentage of eligible expenses incurred.

“This funding will provide a much-needed lifeline for the Lodges and Outfitters of Manitoba,” said DJ Seales, president, MLOA. “With the nature of this industry, many are facing a second year of no business due to the border being closed.”

Further information on how to apply for the grants will be available at a later date.