Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba NDP Held Outdoor News Conference Despite 10-Person COVID-19 Rule

Manitoba NDP Held Outdoor News Conference Despite 10-Person COVID-19 Rule

March 16, 2021 1:38 PM | The Canadian Press

  • 8
    Shares

By The Canadian Press

Wab Kinew

NDP leader Wab Kinew at a leaders’ debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are coming under scrutiny for holding an outdoor event that attracted a large crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Justice Department says investigations are underway into what happened on Sunday outside Manitoba Hydro headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.

The NDP had called a news conference to announce the party was planning to delay passage of a bill that would raise hydro rates and change the Public Utilities Board.

The party gave advance notice to the union that represents striking Hydro workers, and photos from the event show several dozen people in attendance.

Current public health orders limit outdoor public gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he feels it was not a violation of the health order because it was a news conference and people took precautions such as wearing masks.

CP - The Canadian Press


  • 8
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Health | Manitoba | NDP | Wab Kinew | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS