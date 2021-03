Two Men Facing Charges in RM of Tache Grow-Op Bust













Steinbach RCMP have seized 500 cannabis plants and more than 84 kilograms of dried cannabis from a home in the RM of Tache.

Officers executed a search warrant on March 11 and located the plants, which were in various stages of production.

Two men from Winnipeg, aged 32 and 34, were arrested and later released pending a court appearance on May 27, 2021 in Steinbach.

They each face several charges related to the grow-op.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.