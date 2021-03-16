Witness Sought in West End Hit and Run











3 Shares

Winnipeg police are looking for a witness to a hit and run on Monday morning in the city’s West End.

Police say a pedestrian was struck at around 10:20 a.m. at Ellice Avenue and Home Street. The 40-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Police are looking to speak to the passenger of a dark blue van with “Medical Transport” written in white lettering on the side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).