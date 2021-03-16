Woman Charged in Selkirk Robbery as RCMP Seek Other Suspects











Manitoba RCMP are looking for three suspects after a sporting goods store was robbed in Selkirk last week.

Police say on March 12, four people entered the store on Manitoba Avenue just before 2 p.m. and gathered up clothing. As they were leaving, one of the suspects displayed a canister of bear mace to threaten the staff in letting them go.

Three of the suspects fled in a vehicle, while the fourth suspect, a 27-year-old Winnipeg woman, was arrested nearby a short time later. She was released from custody to appear in Selkirk court on May 14, 2021.

Hours later, RCMP received a report of a shoplifter at a department store on the same street. The suspect was determined to be the same woman who was just released from police custody.

Erica Mondor was remanded into custody on charges of robbery, obstruction and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.