Man Charged in Battery Thefts from Winnipeg Business











1 Share

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after several used car batteries were stolen from a business and sold for profit.

Police were notified last December by a business in the 900 block of Century Street that they believed an employee was stealing used car batteries.

Between July 2020 and October 2020, numerous batteries were stolen and subsequently sold at a metal recycling business for more than $26,000 in cash. None of the proceeds were returned to the original business.

Police investigators determined eight thefts occurred during that timeframe, with the employee using the company vehicle to transport the batteries to the recycling depot.

A 56-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on Monday and was charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.