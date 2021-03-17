96 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,996.

No additional deaths were reported.

Health officials say there are 1,035 active cases, 31,044 people have recovered, and 61 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 917.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

• 51 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in Prairie Mountain Health

• 2 cases in Southern Health

• 40 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Nine additional confirmed of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern first identified in the United Kingdom have been detected. The cases identified today are all from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,007 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 554,775.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.