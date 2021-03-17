New Ronald McDonald House Breaks Ground in Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — Shovels are in the ground at a new Ronald McDonald House in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Manitoba held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 62 Juno Street, which will see the structure increase space from 11,000 to 47,000 sq. ft. and expand bedrooms from 14 to 40.

RMHC Manitoba’s current capacity is limited, making it difficult for the 40 percent of pediatric in-patients in Manitoba that must travel 100 km or more for treatment.

The house turned away 200 families in 2019 due to space constraints. Limited space has been further reduced due to the pandemic’s health and safety restrictions. Adding a second house will allow RMHC Manitoba to increase support for families with sick or injured children.

The non-profit says the new house will also include specialty suites for bone marrow and solid organ transplant patients.

Construction is already underway, but RMHC Manitoba says they are still 20 percent away from their fundraising goal. Additional donations can be made online.

Watch the announcement below: