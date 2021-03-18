91 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 33,085.

One additional death was reported:

• A woman in her 60s from Southern Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital.

Health officials say there are 1,089 active cases, 31,078 people have recovered, and 61 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 918.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 42 cases in the Northern health region

• 6 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province also announced 11 additional confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern. Nine cases are in the Winnipeg health region and two are in the Southern Health region. One confirmed case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant of concern has been detected in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,473 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 557,277.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.