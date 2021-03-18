Manitoba Waives Some Fees for Resource Tourism Operators













WINNIPEG — The province is waiving annual permit and licence fees for resource tourism operators in Manitoba.

The move comes as a way to ease the financial burden caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

“The tourism industry is an integral part of Manitoba’s economy, and we know it has been impacted by travel bans and group-size restrictions,” Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said in a statement.

The Manitoba Lodges and Outfitters Association requested that the province extend resource tourism licences and permits for another year. The province will also waive renewal requirements in 2021 including licences and permits for outfitters and their associated facilities related to angling, hunting and ecotourism.

Guillemard says the result will be a savings of approximately $110,000 for the industry.

Resource tourism operators must normally renew their licences and permits annually by March 31.