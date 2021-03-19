93 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 33,176.

One additional death was reported:

• A man in his 30s from the Northern health region.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,127 active cases, 31,130 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 919.

Friday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 29 cases in the Northern health region

• 14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Southern Health region

• 39 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,130 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 559,430.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.