Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Defrauded Out of $275,000













Winnipeg police have charged a woman after an investigation revealed Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries was defrauded out of more than $275,000.

The Crown corporation contacted police on May 7, 2019 to report theft-related crimes relating to an employee within their casino tours department.

An investigation found that between April 2017 and April 2019, more than 300 fraud, theft, and money-laundering events occurred.

Police say Casinos of Winnipeg provides tour packages to casinos and hires various companies to provide bus transportation. Part of the payment made to the operator is based on the occupancy of each tour. Police found that invoices and computer data were altered to show inflated passenger counts and falsified trips were created, resulting in overpayments to several bus tour companies.

The companies themselves were not aware that they were being overpaid due to manipulation of the travel manifests. The tour operators were unaware when they made payments based on their existing business relationship with the suspect, who also owned a bus company.

Lori Ann Mann, 51, of Winnipeg was charged on March 2, 2021 with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and mischief of data.