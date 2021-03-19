Man Fends Off Armed Suspect in Ste. Rose du Lac













A 71-year-old man in Ste. Rose du Lac was able to fend off an armed suspect in the parking lot of a store on Thursday.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was shopping at a local business on Central Avenue just before noon when he returned to his vehicle. As he was sitting in the front seat, an unknown suspect opened his door holding a firearm. He threatened the man and told him to get out of his vehicle, but the victim managed to push him away and the suspect took off on foot.

The victim wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man between 22 and 25 years of age, approximately 5’4”, 150 lbs with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at (204) 447-2513 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477