89 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 33,263.

One additional death was reported:

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg Health Region

Health officials say there are 1,155 active cases, 31,188 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 920.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 46 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 30 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,991 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 561,466.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.