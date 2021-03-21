90 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 7 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 33,353.

Seven additional deaths were reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Sunday’s reported deaths took place between November 2020 and March 2021. They were reported to Manitoba public health in March.

Health officials say there are 1,185 active cases, 31,241 people have recovered, and 57 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 927.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 32 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 41 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,718 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 563,190.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.