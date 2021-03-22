66 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 33,418.

One additional death was reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg Health Region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,205 active cases, 31,285 people have recovered, and 62 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 928.

Monday’s cases include:

• 0 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 17 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 45 cases in the Winnipeg health region

One confirmed case to be a result of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern has been detected. This case is from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,533 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 564,735.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

