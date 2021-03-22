Two Charged in 2018 Death of Child in Little Grand Rapids











Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people in the death of a three-year-old boy in Little Grand Rapids nearly three years ago.

Local RCMP received a report on August 23, 2018 of an unresponsive child who had been brought from his home to the community nursing station.

The child was later pronounced deceased.

On March 10, 2021, RCMP officers arrested Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, in Little Grand Rapids. Both have been charged with failing to provide necessities of life.

Police say Flett and Bushie were the child’s temporary guardians at the time of his death.

Both suspects have been released pending a court date on April 21, 2021 in Little Grand Rapids.