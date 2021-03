Two Arrested in Minnedosa Drug Seizure













Two people were arrested last Saturday following a drug bust in Minnedosa.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on 5th Avenue NW just after 12:30 a.m., where officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges and was released pending a court appearance on June 22, 2021.

Lynsi Farough, 32, of Minnedosa has been charged with several drug-related offences and remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.